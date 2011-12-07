Galatasaray on verge of recruiting Reyes
By Nick Moore
Galatasaray President Unal Aysal claims the Turkish outfit are on the verge of securing the services of Jose Antonio Reyes from Atletico Madrid.
The Gala supremo was responding to reports that there were set to be a number of competitors for the signature of the former Arsenal wide-man.
Former club Sevilla had been mooted as possible suitors for the Spaniard, but Galatasaray appear to be the front-runners having been the only team to make a concrete offer for him ahead of the January transfer window opening.
"The news coming out of Spain is correct," Aysal told Turkish television.
"We have met with [Reyes] and if our coach thinks that the move would be good then he could be here tomorrow."
Atletico signed Arda Turan from the Turkish giants in the summer for a reported €12 million.
And Aysal was quick to make assurances that any deal for Reyes would see Galatasaray make money off the exchange between the two parties.
"Signing him would be only a third of the price that Atletico paid for Arda Turan," he added.
