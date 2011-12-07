Galatasaray on verge of recruiting Reyes

The Gala supremo was responding to reports that there were set to be a number of competitors for the signature of the former Arsenal wide-man.

Former club Sevilla had been mooted as possible suitors for the Spaniard, but Galatasaray appear to be the front-runners having been the only team to make a concrete offer for him ahead of the January transfer window opening.

"The news coming out of Spain is correct," Aysal told Turkish television.

"We have met with [Reyes] and if our coach thinks that the move would be good then he could be here tomorrow."

Atletico signed Arda Turan from the Turkish giants in the summer for a reported €12 million.

And Aysal was quick to make assurances that any deal for Reyes would see Galatasaray make money off the exchange between the two parties.

"Signing him would be only a third of the price that Atletico paid for Arda Turan," he added.

