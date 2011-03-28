Gallas extends Tottenham contract

Gallas, 33, joined on a one-year deal from north London rivals Arsenal in August and has been in impressive form, captaining Spurs in the Premier League and Champions League.

The former Arsenal skipper, who became the first player to play in the league for London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, has made 28 appearances for his new club.

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League and preparing for a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid next month.