Gallas extends Tottenham contract
LONDON - France defender William Gallas has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Tottenham Hotspur until 2013, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Gallas, 33, joined on a one-year deal from north London rivals Arsenal in August and has been in impressive form, captaining Spurs in the Premier League and Champions League.
The former Arsenal skipper, who became the first player to play in the league for London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, has made 28 appearances for his new club.
Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League and preparing for a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid next month.
