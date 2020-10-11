Trending

Gallery: Bafana fall to Micho's Zambia

By

Percy Tau

Enjoy an image gallery of Bafana Bafana as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Milutin Sredojevic's Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday afternoon.

Molefi Ntseki's side took the lead through Keagan Dolly midway through the second half, but Chipolopolo bagged two goals in quick succession courtesy of Kelvin Kampamba and Chaniza Zulu to snatch a late victory against the South Africans.

Here is an image gallery of the action:

Image 1 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 2 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 3 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 4 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 5 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 6 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 7 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 8 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 9 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 10 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 11 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 12 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 13 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 14 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 15 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 16 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 17 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 18 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 19 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 20 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 21 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 22 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 23 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 24 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 25 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 26 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 27 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 28 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 29 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 30 of 31

Bafana Bafana

Image 31 of 31

Bafana Bafana