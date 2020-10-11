Gallery: Bafana fall to Micho's Zambia

Enjoy an image gallery of Bafana Bafana as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Milutin Sredojevic's Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday afternoon.

Molefi Ntseki's side took the lead through Keagan Dolly midway through the second half, but Chipolopolo bagged two goals in quick succession courtesy of Kelvin Kampamba and Chaniza Zulu to snatch a late victory against the South Africans.

Here is an image gallery of the action: