Galliani: Inzaghi will remain at Milan

The 37-year-old is likely to miss the rest of this campaign after suffering the injury last month and with his current deal ending in June, fans feared they may have seen the last of crowd favourite "Pippo".

"Inzaghi will absolutely stay at Milan next season, without his goals we would not even be in Friday's Champions League last 16 draw," Galliani told Milan's TV channel.

"Pippo is sure he'll be able to come back and I'm certain he'll manage it."