Galliani: Inzaghi will remain at Milan
By app
MILAN - AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi will be given a new contract for next season assuming he makes a full recovery from a knee ligament injury, the Serie A leaders' chief executive Adriano Galliani said on Thursday.
The 37-year-old is likely to miss the rest of this campaign after suffering the injury last month and with his current deal ending in June, fans feared they may have seen the last of crowd favourite "Pippo".
"Inzaghi will absolutely stay at Milan next season, without his goals we would not even be in Friday's Champions League last 16 draw," Galliani told Milan's TV channel.
"Pippo is sure he'll be able to come back and I'm certain he'll manage it."
