Galliani: Serie A is no longer attractive option

The Rossoneri recently sold prized assets Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva to Paris Saint-Germain in order to address their financial worries.

Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola has claimed that the game's top players will no longer want to ply their trade in Italy.

The Swede's representative believes it is time Italian sides change their mentality, an opinion Galliani supports.

"I agree with Mino Raiola, who says that top players are no longer coming to Italy," he said.

"The top players no longer come, but we can form a team. We see they are not arriving, but we will see what we can do."