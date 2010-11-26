Garrido agrees new Villarreal contract

The 41-year-old stepped up from the 'B' team to replace Manuel Pellegrini in 2009, when the Chilean left to join Real Madrid, and he led the side to seventh in La Liga last season.

"Villarreal's policy is always to seek stability and for this reason they have put their long-term faith in Garrido," a statement on their website said.

Garrido has worked at the club for 12 years and ran their youth system and coached junior teams, before taking the top job.

In the new campaign, Villarreal lie third in the standings with 24 points from 12 matches, eight behind leaders Real Madrid.