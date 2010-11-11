Gascoigne court hearing adjourned
LONDON - Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne failed to show up in court on Thursday to be sentenced for drink-driving charges after checking into a rehab clinic.
The 43-year-old Gascoigne, who could face a jail term, will now be sentenced on December 9 after Newcastle Magistrates' Court was told that he had checked into a rehab clinic in the south of England.
Gascoigne, whose career was overshadowed by off-field problems and drinking, admitted at an earlier hearing that he was four-times over the legal alcohol limit when he was caught driving erratically in Newcastle on October 8.
