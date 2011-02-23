Gattuso told not to travel to Spurs

"I wanted to watch the second leg but was advised not to as there are 37,000 fans in London and I would have probably returned to Milan with my face swollen. I would have taken 37,000 slaps!" he told Italy's satirical Mediaset TV show "Le Iene" (The Hyenas) to be broadcast later on Wednesday.

Gattuso was handed a four-match ban by European governing body UEFA after grabbing Jordan by the throat and pushing him on the touchline during last week's game before headbutting the former Scotland forward after the final whistle.

The feisty former Italy midfielder was already suspended for the return leg after being booked for a foul on Steven Pienaar in Milan's 1-0 defeat at the San Siro.

"I made a fool out of myself... but respect is important for me. They gave me a five-match ban, why not a month in jail then!" Gattuso, who has apologised, added mischievously.

A Milan spokesman confirmed the 33-year-old, nicknamed Rino, will not attend the match on March 9 at White Hart Lane.