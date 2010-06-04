Trending

Gay extends Zaragoza stay

MADRID, June 4 (Reuters) - Real Zaragoza have extended coach Jose Aurelio Gay's contract to the end of the 2010/11 season, the Spanish club said on Friday.

Gay was promoted to replace Marcelino, who was sacked in December, and suffered a 6-0 drubbing in his first game at the helm away to Real Madrid.

He steered them out of the relegation places and they finished the campaign in 14th place.