Gay extends Zaragoza stay
By app
MADRID, June 4 (Reuters) - Real Zaragoza have extended coach Jose Aurelio Gay's contract to the end of the 2010/11 season, the Spanish club said on Friday.
Gay was promoted to replace Marcelino, who was sacked in December, and suffered a 6-0 drubbing in his first game at the helm away to Real Madrid.
He steered them out of the relegation places and they finished the campaign in 14th place.
