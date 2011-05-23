Gdansk stadium not ready to host friendly

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Monday the match would be staged in Warsaw instead.

"We decided to move the game to Warsaw because we assessed the situation realistically," Polish FA chief Grzegorz Lato said in a statement. "The risk of organising the game in a stadium which is not fully ready seemed too great."

The move compounds image problems for Poland before Euro 2012, which it is hosting jointly with Ukraine. Football hooliganism has made the headlines after riots following the Polish Cup final earlier this month.

Polish authorities ordered some stadiums to shut and banned visiting fans in the local league as safety has become an important political issue ahead of October's parliamentary elections.