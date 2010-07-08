Genoa bag Eduardo from Braga

Eduardo was the first-choice keeper in the Portugal team that reached the second round of the World Cup finals in South Africa last month.

He played in all four of Portugal's matches and conceded only one goal. His performances, especially in the 1-0 loss to Spain during which he made several outstanding saves, earned him widespread praise.

The 27 year-old took over in the Portugal goal after Quim was dropped in early 2009 and went on to concede only two goals in eight qualifiers. He has 19 caps.

Eduardo played a key role in Braga's surprise title challenge last season and had been linked with a move to Portuguese champions Benfica.

