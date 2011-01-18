Genoa sign Flores, sell Sculli

Floro Flores, who has scored three goals this season, will wear Rossoblu colours until June 30 when Genoa will have the chance to buy him outright.

The 27-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to inconsistent Juventus, but opted for Genoa, currently 13th in Serie A, where he is expected to lead the forward line.

"It was neck-and-neck between Genoa and Juve," Paolo Palermo, the player's agent, told Sky Italia. "But he preferred Genoa - they made him feel important."

Juventus, who lie fifth in Serie A, had been tracking the Italian after suffering a string of injuries to strikers including Fabio Quagliarella and Luca Toni, snapped up from Genoa earlier in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old Sculli, who failed to score in four starts for Genoa this season, signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Lazio. The Rome club, four points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan, face city rivals Roma in the Italian Cup on Wednesday.