Georgia and Israel stay unbeaten after stalemate
By app
TBILISI - Georgia and Israel played out a scrappy 0-0 draw in their Euro 2012 qualifier in Tbilisi on Tuesday as both sides settled for maintaining an unbeaten record in Group F.
The hosts, who held Greece to a 1-1 draw in Athens on Friday, had most of the possession in an untidy encounter played on a poor surface that made ball control difficult.
Georgia dominated play, mainly in the first half, but were not able to break through against a well-organised Israeli defence.
Georgia came closest to scoring when Gogita Gogua rattled the crossbar with a long-range free-kick in the 16th minute but there was little else to trouble Dudu Aouate in Israel's goal.
Israel barely threatened host goalkeeper Nukri Revishvili and Yossi Benayoun, who scored a hat-trick in Israel's 3-1 home win over Malta on Friday, failed to exert any influence on a warm Tbilisi night.
