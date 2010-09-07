Georgia and Israel stay unbeaten after stalemate

The hosts, who held Greece to a 1-1 draw in Athens on Friday, had most of the possession in an untidy encounter played on a poor surface that made ball control difficult.

Georgia dominated play, mainly in the first half, but were not able to break through against a well-organised Israeli defence.

Georgia came closest to scoring when Gogita Gogua rattled the crossbar with a long-range free-kick in the 16th minute but there was little else to trouble Dudu Aouate in Israel's goal.

Israel barely threatened host goalkeeper Nukri Revishvili and Yossi Benayoun, who scored a hat-trick in Israel's 3-1 home win over Malta on Friday, failed to exert any influence on a warm Tbilisi night.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums