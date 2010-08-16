Geovanni to sign for San Jose

Brazilian Geovanni was with Hull City for the past two Premier League seasons but was released following the club's relegation. His deal with San Jose is subject to international clearance.

Geovanni, who can play in a number of attacking positions, was with Barcelona in Spain and Benfica in Portugal prior to moving to England.

The 30-year-old's deal is as a 'designated player', meaning the bulk of his salary falls outside of the team's salary cap, and he is the first such player for San Jose.

The club said Geovanni has already started training with the club and they expect his first game to be away to the New York Red Bulls on August 28.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums