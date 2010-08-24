Geremi joins Larissa in Greece

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the team from central Greece, who finished eighth last season.

Geremi has had spells at Real Madrid and Chelsea and spent the second half of last season at Ankaragucu in Turkey after being released by Newcastle United.

The defensive midfielder appeared in all three of Cameroon's matches at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. About 500 Larissa fans greeted him as he arrived in the city on Monday night.

"The 31-year-old superstar is probably the biggest signing Larissa has made in its history and one of the biggest in Greece," the club said in a statement.

