Gerets named new Morocco coach

The announcement by the Royal Morocco Football Federation ends months of speculation over the arrival of the 56-year-old, whose previous coaching jobs include stints at clubs in his native Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Gerets will do the job part-time until he completes the Asian Champions League campaign with current club Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, which could stretch to November.

Gerets has won Belgian league titles as coach with Lierse and Club Bruges, in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven and with Galatasaray in Turkey. He was also Olympique Marseille coach between 2007 and 2009.

Capped 86 times by Belgium, this is Gerets' first job as a national team coach.

Morocco play Equatorial Guinea next month in a friendly in Rabat and then in September begin their bid to qualify for the 2012 African Nations Cup. They share the same qualifying group with neighbours Algeria, the Central African Republic and Tanzania.

