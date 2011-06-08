German-based trio in provisional Peru squad

Fiorentina midfielder Juan Vargas was also picked by Uruguayan coach Sergio Markarian, who has been given the job of returning Peru to the higher echelons of South American football after years of poor results.

Werder Bremen striker Pizarro, top foreign scorer in the Bundesliga, is in favour again after being dropped for indiscipline during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers while Guerrero was cleared to return after recovering from injury.

The 27-year-old striker was in danger of missing the tournament after tearing a ligament in his knee last month but said he was feeling fit again.

"Prof Markarian is very happy to have us all back, that we're all healthy. Luckily I've recovered from my injury," Guerrero told the Peruvian daily newspaper El Comercio.

"Today I trained normally, I ran with the ball and all, I feel very good."

Farfan, who helped Schalke 04 win the German Cup last month, has also been in trouble for indiscipline but Markarian has decided to keep faith with the winger who can be Peru's most dangerous player on his day.

Peru are in Group C with Chile, Mexico and Uruguay in the July 1-24 tournament.