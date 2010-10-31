German Cup: Stuttgart to host Bayern

Bayern, who beat last season's finalists Werder Bremen in midweek to advance, have won the title 15 times, including four times since 2005.

Hoffenheim will host Bundesliga bottom club Borussia Moenchengladbach while Schalke 04, in the league's 17th spot, take on second-division Augsburg.

Second-tier Alemannia Aachen, who ousted Mainz 05, entertain Eintracht Frankfurt and third division club Kickers Offenbach, winners against league leaders Borussia Dortmund on penalties, host Bundesliga club Nuremberg.