Germany announce USA and Ecuador games

The three-times world and European champions will play Ecuador in Boca Raton, Florida, on May 29, a week after arriving as part of the centennial anniversary celebrations for the U.S federation.

They will play former coach Jurgen Klinsmann's U.S team in Washington on June 2 before returning to Germany four days later.

World Cup winner Klinsmann coached Germany between 2004-06 and led them to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals.