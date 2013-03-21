Germany announce USA and Ecuador games
By app
Germany will take on Ecuador in May and the United States in June during an 11-day U.S trip, the German football association said on Thursday.
The three-times world and European champions will play Ecuador in Boca Raton, Florida, on May 29, a week after arriving as part of the centennial anniversary celebrations for the U.S federation.
They will play former coach Jurgen Klinsmann's U.S team in Washington on June 2 before returning to Germany four days later.
World Cup winner Klinsmann coached Germany between 2004-06 and led them to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.