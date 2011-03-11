Germany confirm France friendly

Germany will host the former World Cup winners on 29 February 2012 and a return game has been agreed for 5 March 2014 in France.

"Like the match against Italy (in February) and against Uruguay and Brazil later this year, we can compare ourselves against teams that will challenge us considerably," said Germany coach Joachim Low.

"It is an attractive challenge especially at the start of the Euro 2012 year." The European Championship will be co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland.

The federation also decided that if Germany and Netherlands qualify for the tournament their November 11 friendly this year will be held in Hamburg.

Germany play Uruguay, who they beat in the third-place playoff at last year's World Cup, in May in Sinsheim. They will also host Brazil in August in Stuttgart.

Germany top Euro 2012 qualifying Group A with 12 points from four games.