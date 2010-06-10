Trending

Germany results from last two years

By

June 10 (Reuters) - Germany results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals which are to be held in South Africa starting on Friday. WCQ: World Cup qualifier: EC: European Championship: FR: Friendly

FR 27.05.08

Germany 2 Belarus 2

In Kaiserslautern

Scorers:

Germany: Miroslav Klose 10, Vladimir Korytko 20og

Belarus: Vitaliy Bulyga 61, 88

- -

FR 31.05.08

Germany 2 Serbia 1

In Gelsenkirchen

Scorers:

Germany: Oliver Neuville 74, Michael Ballack 82

Serbia: Bosko Jankovic 18

- -

EC 08.06.08

Germany 2 Poland 0

In Klagenfurt

Scorers: Lukas Podolski 20, 72

- -

EC 12.06.08

Croatia 2 Germany 1

In Klagenfurt

Scorers:

Croatia: Darijo Srna 24, Iviva Olic 62

Germany: Lukas Podolski 78

- -

EC 16.06.08

Austria 0 Germany 1

In Vienna

Scorer: Michael Ballack 49

- -

ECQF 19.06.08

Portugal 2 Germany 3

In Basel

Scorers:

Portugal: Nuno Gomes 41, Helder Postiga 87

Germany: Bastian Schweinsteiger 22, Miroslav Klose 26, Michael Ballack 62

- -

ECSF 25.06.08

Germany 3 Turkey 2

In Basel

Scorers:

Germany: Bastian Schweinsteiger 27, Miroslav Klose 79, Philipp Lahm 90

Turkey: Ugur Boral 22, Semih Senturk 86

- -

ECF 29.06.08

Germany 0 Spain 1

In Vienna

Scorer: Fernando Torres 33

- -

FR 20.08.08

Germany 2 Belgium 0

In Nuremburg

Scorers: Bastian Schweinsteiger 60pen, Marko Marin 77

- -

WCQ 06.09.08

Liechtenstein 0 Germany 6

In V