Germany results from last two years
By app
June 10 (Reuters) - Germany results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals which are to be held in South Africa starting on Friday. WCQ: World Cup qualifier: EC: European Championship: FR: Friendly
FR 27.05.08
Germany 2 Belarus 2
In Kaiserslautern
Scorers:
Germany: Miroslav Klose 10, Vladimir Korytko 20og
Belarus: Vitaliy Bulyga 61, 88
- -
FR 31.05.08
Germany 2 Serbia 1
In Gelsenkirchen
Scorers:
Germany: Oliver Neuville 74, Michael Ballack 82
Serbia: Bosko Jankovic 18
- -
EC 08.06.08
Germany 2 Poland 0
In Klagenfurt
Scorers: Lukas Podolski 20, 72
- -
EC 12.06.08
Croatia 2 Germany 1
In Klagenfurt
Scorers:
Croatia: Darijo Srna 24, Iviva Olic 62
Germany: Lukas Podolski 78
- -
EC 16.06.08
Austria 0 Germany 1
In Vienna
Scorer: Michael Ballack 49
- -
ECQF 19.06.08
Portugal 2 Germany 3
In Basel
Scorers:
Portugal: Nuno Gomes 41, Helder Postiga 87
Germany: Bastian Schweinsteiger 22, Miroslav Klose 26, Michael Ballack 62
- -
ECSF 25.06.08
Germany 3 Turkey 2
In Basel
Scorers:
Germany: Bastian Schweinsteiger 27, Miroslav Klose 79, Philipp Lahm 90
Turkey: Ugur Boral 22, Semih Senturk 86
- -
ECF 29.06.08
Germany 0 Spain 1
In Vienna
Scorer: Fernando Torres 33
- -
FR 20.08.08
Germany 2 Belgium 0
In Nuremburg
Scorers: Bastian Schweinsteiger 60pen, Marko Marin 77
- -
WCQ 06.09.08
Liechtenstein 0 Germany 6
In V
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.