Trending

Germany's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 19 (Reuters) - Germany's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

European Group Four

P W D L F A Pts

GERMANY * 10 8 2 0 26 5 26

Russia ** 10 7 1 2 19 6 22

Finland 10 5 3 2 14 14 18

Wales 10 4 0 6 9 12 12

Azerbaijan 10 1 2 7 4 14 5

Liechtenstein 10 0 2 8 2 23 2

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

**Qualified for the playoff matches (14/18 Nov. 2009)

RESULTS

06.09.08

Liechtenstein 0 Germany 6

In Vaduz

Scorers: Lukas Podolski 21, 48, Simon Rolfes 64, Bastian Schweinsteiger 65, Thomas Hitzlsperger 75, Heiko Westermann 86

- -

10.09.08

Finland 3 Germany 3

In Helsinki

Scorers:

Finland: Jonathan Johansson 33, Mika Vayrynen 43, Daniel Sjolund 53

Germany: Miroslav Klose 38, 45, 83

- -

11.10.08

Germany 2 Russia 1

In Dortmund

Scorers:

Germany: Lukas Podolski 9, Michael Ballack 28

Russia: Andrei Arshavin 51

- -

15.10.08

Germany 1 Wales 0

In Moenchengladbach

Scorer: Piotr Trochowski 72

- -

28.03.09

Germany 4 Liechtenstein 0

In Leipzig

Scorers: Michael Ballack 4, Marcell Jansen 8, Bastian Schweinsteiger 47, Lukas Podolski 50

- -

01.04.09

Wales 0 Germany 2

In Cardiff

Scorers: Michael Ballack 11, Ashley Williams 48og

- -

12.08.09

Azerbaijan 0 Germany 2

In Baku

Scorers: Bastian Schweinsteiger 12, Miroslav Klose 54

- -

09.09.09

Germany 4 Azerbaijan 0

In Hanover

Scorers: Michael Ballack 14pen, Miros