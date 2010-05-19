Germany's route to the World Cup finals
May 19 (Reuters) - Germany's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
European Group Four
P W D L F A Pts
GERMANY * 10 8 2 0 26 5 26
Russia ** 10 7 1 2 19 6 22
Finland 10 5 3 2 14 14 18
Wales 10 4 0 6 9 12 12
Azerbaijan 10 1 2 7 4 14 5
Liechtenstein 10 0 2 8 2 23 2
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
**Qualified for the playoff matches (14/18 Nov. 2009)
RESULTS
06.09.08
Liechtenstein 0 Germany 6
In Vaduz
Scorers: Lukas Podolski 21, 48, Simon Rolfes 64, Bastian Schweinsteiger 65, Thomas Hitzlsperger 75, Heiko Westermann 86
- -
10.09.08
Finland 3 Germany 3
In Helsinki
Scorers:
Finland: Jonathan Johansson 33, Mika Vayrynen 43, Daniel Sjolund 53
Germany: Miroslav Klose 38, 45, 83
- -
11.10.08
Germany 2 Russia 1
In Dortmund
Scorers:
Germany: Lukas Podolski 9, Michael Ballack 28
Russia: Andrei Arshavin 51
- -
15.10.08
Germany 1 Wales 0
In Moenchengladbach
Scorer: Piotr Trochowski 72
- -
28.03.09
Germany 4 Liechtenstein 0
In Leipzig
Scorers: Michael Ballack 4, Marcell Jansen 8, Bastian Schweinsteiger 47, Lukas Podolski 50
- -
01.04.09
Wales 0 Germany 2
In Cardiff
Scorers: Michael Ballack 11, Ashley Williams 48og
- -
12.08.09
Azerbaijan 0 Germany 2
In Baku
Scorers: Bastian Schweinsteiger 12, Miroslav Klose 54
- -
09.09.09
Germany 4 Azerbaijan 0
In Hanover
Scorers: Michael Ballack 14pen, Miros
