Gerrard hoping derby win provides platform

The all-action midfielder capped an impressive display at Anfield with a hat-trick in the Merseyside derby, the first for 77 years.

However, despite receiving his fair share of the plaudits, the England international was quick to praise his team-mates, and in particular Luis Suarez.

"To beat Everton is always special, so to get three goals is a little bit extra," he told Sky Sports.

"But I have to give my team-mates a special mention, especially Luis Suarez who put two goals on a plate for me.

"It was a great term performance, a clean sheet. Everything we wanted from the game we got it."

And when quizzed about linking up so well with Suarez, Gerrard added: "I haven't played with him much, but when we do we seem to have an understanding.

"With Andy [Carroll] as well, I think the three of us in the starting XI are always going to be a threat. Hopefully that can continue to get stronger and stronger."

The win was the Reds' first in three games following their League Cup success last month, having lost to Arsenal and Sunderland prior to the 3-0 victory over Everton.