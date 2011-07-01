Gervinho edges closer to Gunners move

The Ivorian has been continually linked with a move to Emirates Stadium, having bagged 18 goals last season as the French side secured the Ligue 1 and French Cup double.

But it appears the Gunners have finally beaten off competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, with the 24-year-old explaining exactly why he favours a move to Arsenal.

"I chose Arsenal because it's a young group within which I will be able to integrate easily," Gervinho told France Football. "I could develop more over there. There's only a few details left to sort out."

"I'm going to Arsenal to play. The best risk to take is to look to score goals and to play a lot.

"In football you have to take risks if you want to win. I'm going to Arsenal to win.

"All sides had to be satisfied so that things could develop smoothly.

"I'm going there to play, not to be on the bench. Arsenal love the game. And I love teams that love the game."