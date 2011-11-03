Gervinho: Hazard would succeed in England

Hazard is one of the hottest properties in European football thanks to a string of scintillating performances for the Ligue 1 champions, and recently told French newspaper L’Equipe that he feels ready to move abroad to a bigger club this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid are among the clubs believed to be tracking the 20-year-old Belgian international, and Gervinho believes a move to England could bring the best out of his former club colleague.

"Hazard is a young player with enormous quality," the Ivorian told French radio station RMC Sports.

"If he has decided to leave, it is normal for clubs to be interested, as he has the level to triumph in a big league like England.

"Eden has learned a lot at Lille, and I believe he could succeed abroad. Where he goes is up to the clubs. But it will be a big operation."



By Liam Twomey