Ghana bid to get Gyan out of retirement

Gyan announced his intention to quit the national side after criticism for the penalty miss against Zambia in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final this month.

"The Ghana Football Association has received a letter from striker Asamoah Gyan announcing his decision to take a temporary break from the Black Stars," the ruling body said.

"Gyan is frustrated over the verbal abuse he has received since playing for the country at the 2012 Africa Nations Cup. The GFA is in talks with Gyan to urge him to reconsider his decision."

Gyan managed just one goal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, where the Black Stars had been among the favourites but finished fourth.

The former Sunderland striker, now playing club football in the United Arab Emirates, was also criticised by fans at the 2008 Nations Cup which Ghana hosted.

But he won widespread sympathy two years later at the World Cup in South Africa after missing a last-minute penalty against Uruguay which would have earned Ghana the prestige of becoming the first African country to each the semi-finals.