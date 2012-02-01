Ghana presented with defensive dilemma

Captain John Mensah and Isaac Vorsah (pictured) return after suspension to offer coach Goran Stevanovic a return to his usual central defensive pairing but the performance of John Boye in their absence offers him a pleasant selection poser.

Ghana are expecting to come under attack from the fast-paced Guinea side, who must win to have any chance of advancing to the weekend's quarter-finals.

If they do, it will put in jeopardy Ghana's chances, even though the Black Stars have won their first two games.

A possible three-way tie on six points is in the offing if Guinea beat Ghana and Mali triumph over Botswana as expected in the other group game in Libreville.

Debutants Botswana, who have lost both their group matches, conceded six goals to Guinea on Saturday, thereby equaling the record for the worst defeat at a Nations Cup tournament.

Gabon, co-hosting the tournament with Equatorial Guinea, finished top of Group C on Tuesday after beating Tunisia 1-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring for the third successive game. Tunisia also advanced to the quarter-finals.