Ghana's Chelsea win first league title

A late penalty from Emmanuel Clottey, the league's leading scorer, handed Berekum Chelsea a 1-0 win over Real Tamale United and an unassailable lead over Asante Kotoko at the top of the standings with three games left.

It was a first title for the club from the provincial town of Berekum which was formed just 11 years ago by two ardent Chelsea supporters and they will play in next year's African Champions League.

The English Chelsea were beaten to this season's Premier League title by Manchester United.