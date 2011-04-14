Giggs hails ‘team player’ Hernandez

However, the Welshman believes that it isn’t just the goal-scoring talents of the 22-year-old that makes him a problem for defences, but his ability to stretch defences and create space for his Old Trafford team-mates.

“Chico is really important, not just for his goals, but his team play as well," he said in The Express. “He is a constant worry for defenders because he is always running in behind them.

“It stretches teams and that’s great for the lads behind him because it gives them space to play. It has a massive effect on the team because Wayne [Rooney] is able to pick up those spaces.”

Hernandez is set to keep his place in United's attack in Saturday’s vital FA Cup Semi-Final against Manchester City, but will have to fire in the goals without Rooney who will serve the last of his two-match ban for swearing into a television camera during the win at West Ham.

