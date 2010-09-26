Giggs out of Valencia trip

Wayne Rooney also picked up an ankle knock in the 2-2 draw at Bolton Wanderers but manager Sir Alex Ferguson is confident the England striker will be available for the Group C fixture.

GEAR:Get the new Manchester United away kit here courtesy of Kitbag

"Ryan is the more serious injury," Ferguson told Manchester United's website.

"It's a hamstring injury and he'll be out for a couple of weeks. With Wayne, I am sure we will be able to get him ready for Wednesday."

Defender Rio Ferdinand is also expected to face Valencia despite playing no part against Bolton following recent injury problems.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums