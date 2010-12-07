Gignac to miss Chelsea match

French international Gignac has not recovered from a groin injury he sustained two weeks ago, coach Didier Deschamps told a news conference on Tuesday.

"He is injured and has not been able to train normally yesterday because he still feels some pain," Deschamps was quoted as saying on the club's website.

Brazilian forward Brandao is expected to deputise.

Marseille and Chelsea have qualified for the knockout phase with the English champions securing top spot in the group.