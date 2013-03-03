Trending

Girard to leave Montpellier at end of season

Montpellier coach Rene Girard will leave the club at the end of the season after failing to agree a contract extension, club president Louis Nicollin said on Sunday.

"He said three weeks ago that he had taken his decision; I'm not going to beg him to stay," Nicollin told reporters.

Girard took the reins at Montpellier in 2009 and guided them to a maiden Ligue 1 title last season.

They are currently sixth in Ligue 1 after 27 matches.