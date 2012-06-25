Giroud relishing Arsenal move

The 25-year-old is poised for a £13 million move to North London after helping Montpellier to the Ligue 1 title with 21 goals, attracting interest across Europe and also cementing a place in Laurent Blanc's 23-man squad for the European Championship in Poland and Ukraine.

After his Euro 2012 journey with France came to abrupt end when world champions Spain defeated Les Bleus on Saturday in the quarter-finals, the striker is set to travel to England to complete his move and has admitted his joy.

"I am so happy to be signing for Arsenal - it is something that represents so much for me," Giroud is quoted as saying by The Sun.

"I've always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and Arsenal are a great club with many French players."

By Matt Maltby