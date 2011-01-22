Giuliano set to sign for Dnipro
By app
KIEV - Ukrainian top-flight team Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk have agreed to sign 20-year-old midfielder Giuliano from Brazilians Internacional for an undisclosed fee.
The deal will go through once the Brazilian international passes a medical, Dnipro said in a statement on Saturday.
Giuliano helped his team win the Libertadores Cup in August, scoring in both legs of the final against Mexicans Guadalajara.
Dnipro are fourth in the league after 19 games, 17 points behind leaders Shakhtar Donetsk.
