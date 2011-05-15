Gladbach to face Bochum in relegation play-off
By app
BERLIN - Five-times Bundesliga champions Borussia Moenchengladbach will face VfL Bochum in a relegation play-off after the second division club finished in third place with a 3-1 win over Duisburg on Sunday.
Gladbach, who ended the Bundesliga season with a 1-1 draw at Hamburg on Saturday, carved their way out of the bottom place with a fine finish of three wins and a draw in their last four games with Eintracht Frankfurt and St Pauli relegated.
Second division champions Hertha Berlin return to the Bundesliga after only a season and are joined by second placed Augsburg with Bochum going into the play-offs.
The two-leg play-off will take place on May 19 and May 25.
