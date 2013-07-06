Goalkeeper Guzan signs extension with Villa

The 26-year-old, who has become Villa's first-choice keeper, returned for pre-season training on Saturday along with the club's other internationals before they fly to a camp in Germany.

"For me, it's an honour and a privilege to play for Aston Villa Football Club and to commit my future long-term. I'm overjoyed by it," the club's player of the year, who joined from MLS side Chivas USA in 2008, told the Villa website.

"Hopefully now I'm coming in to some good years ahead and to be able to do that at Villa is exciting."

Villa finished 15th last season in the 20-team league, five points above the drop zone.