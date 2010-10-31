Godin operated on for appendicitis
MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is recovering well after undergoing an operation for acute appendicitis, the La Liga club said on Sunday.
Uruguay international Godin, who joined Atletico from Villarreal in the close season, went under the knife on Saturday and will remain under observation in hospital for two more days, the club said on their website.
"It was a big blow for the player and for us as well," coach Quique Sanchez Flores said. "We wish him all the best and hope he recovers as soon as possible."
