Golden Arrows announce shocking departure of Ncikazi

By

Mandla Ncikazi
(Image credit: Backpagepix)

Lamontville Golden Arrows shocked the football community in South Africa on Wednesday evening as they announced the departure of Mandla Ncikazi despite a hugely successful season for Abafana Bes'thende.

Arrows were one of the most impressive sides in the 2020/21 inaugural DStv Premiership campaign as Ncikazi guided the Durban-based outfit to a fourth-place finish in the league.

Thus, the coaches departure has shocked many as it brings an end an almost 15-year spell at Arrows for Ncikazi.

The club revealed the news in a statement which read:

‘Lamontville Golden Arrows F. C. announces that the club along with Coach Mandla Ncikazi have reached an agreement to amicably part ways.

‘We would like to thank him for his exceptional service, in different spells, over a 15 year period. Not only in the first team but also in the youth structures and the past, present and future stars produced during his time

‘He leaves through an open door and like any member of the family, he is welcome back at any time. We wish him well in his future endeavours.’