Gomes hopeful Simba can comeback against Chiefs in second leg

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa is hopeful that his side can overturn their four goal deficit against Kaizer Chiefs in their Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg on Saturday.

The Tanzanian outfit suffered a massive 4-0 defeat to Amakhosi in the first leg at the FNB Stadium on Saturday through goals from Erick Mathoho, Leonardo Castro and a brace by Samir Nurkovic.

They will have another chance to overturn the four goal deficit when they welcome Chiefs to the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on 22 May.

However, Gomes remains confident that his side are still within a chance to overcoming the Soweto giants and qualify for the semi-final of the continental competition.

'I don’t know, anything can happen in football,' Gomez told journalists after the match.

'For sure, we are very disappointed, but we are alive, and we are breathing, and when you breathe, you have hopes, so we keep our minds on that.

'It’s very important to believe that you can change the process, but for sure if we want to do something good next week, we have to be aggressive, efficient and we don’t know what can happen in football.'