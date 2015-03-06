Gomez sidelined for two weeks with ankle injury

Gomez has been blighted with injuries since moving from Bayern Munich in 2013 - missing much of his debut season with a knee ligament problem.

A thigh issue sidelined the Germany international earlier this season and there were fears the problem could lead to a further prolonged spell out of action.

However, the Serie A outfit confirmed on Friday that Gomez will only be out for two weeks.

The 29-year-old is now likely to miss league fixtures against Lazio and Milan, as well as the UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg clash at home to Roma.