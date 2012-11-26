Gotze and Gundogan doubts for Fortuna date

"They are all doubtful for the game," coach Jurgen Klopp told a news conference on Monday. "A decision on them will be taken tomorrow."

The trio picked up minor knocks in Saturday's 2-1 win over Mainz 05 that extended their winning run to three league games, their longest this season.

The win lifted them to second place, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich whom they visit on Saturday in the Bundesliga's big match.