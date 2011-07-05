Govou agrees deal with promoted Evian
By app
PARIS - France striker Sidney Govou has signed a two-year deal with Evian, the newly promoted Ligue 1 side said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old has returned to France after just one unhappy season at Greece's Panathinaikos, having previously been an integral part of Olympique Lyon's side when they won seven French titles between 2002 and 2008.
Evian have never played in the top flight.
