Govou joins Panathinaikos

The 31-year-old former Olympique Lyon player arrived in Athens on Saturday and will undergo his medical on Sunday, a club spokesman told Reuters.

No financial details have been announced but Govou has agreed a two-year contract.

Govou was a member of the World Cup squad knocked out in the first round in South Africa last month.

He will join up again with fellow France forward Djibril Cisse who signed for Panathinaikos last year.

