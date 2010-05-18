Greece results from last two years
By app
June 10 (Reuters) - Greece results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:
WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: FriendlyEC: European Championships
FR 19.05.08
Greece 2 Cyprus 0
In Patras
Scorers:
Sotiris Ninis 5, Kostas Katsouranis 59pen
- -
FR 24.05.08
Hungary 3 Greece 2
In Budapest
Scorers:
Hungary: Balazs Dzsudzsak 47, Roland Juhasz 59,
Krisztian Vadocz 63
Greece: Ioannis Amanatidis 45, Nikos Liberopoulos 90
- -
FR 01.06.08
Armenia 0 Greece 0
In Offenbach
- -
EC 10.06.08
Greece 0 Sweden 2
In Salzburg
Scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 67, Petter Hansson 72
- -
EC 14.06.08
Greece 0 Russia 1
In Salzburg
Scorer: Konstantin Zyryanov 33
- -
EC 18.06.08
Greece 1 Spain 2
In Salzburg
Scorers:
Greece: Angelos Haristeas 42
Spain: Ruben de la Red 61, Daniel Guiza 88
- -
FR 20.08.08
Slovakia 0 Greece 2
In Bratislava
Scorer: Theofanis Gekas 61, 82
WCQ 06.09.08
Luxembourg 0 Greece 3
In Luxembourg
Scorers: Vassilis Torosidis 36, Theofanis Gekas 45+1, Angelos Haristeas 76pen
- -
WCQ 10.09.08
Latvia 0 Greece 2
In Riga
Scorer: Theofanis Gekas 10, 49
- -
WCQ 11.10.08
Greece 3 Moldova 0
In Piraeus
Scorers: Angelos Haristeas 32, 51, Konstantinos Katsouranis
40
- -
WCQ 15.10.08
Greece 1 Switzer
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.