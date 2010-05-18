Trending

Greece results from last two years

June 10 (Reuters) - Greece results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:

WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: FriendlyEC: European Championships

FR 19.05.08

Greece 2 Cyprus 0

In Patras

Scorers:

Sotiris Ninis 5, Kostas Katsouranis 59pen

- -

FR 24.05.08

Hungary 3 Greece 2

In Budapest

Scorers:

Hungary: Balazs Dzsudzsak 47, Roland Juhasz 59,

Krisztian Vadocz 63

Greece: Ioannis Amanatidis 45, Nikos Liberopoulos 90

- -

FR 01.06.08

Armenia 0 Greece 0

In Offenbach

- -

EC 10.06.08

Greece 0 Sweden 2

In Salzburg

Scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 67, Petter Hansson 72

- -

EC 14.06.08

Greece 0 Russia 1

In Salzburg

Scorer: Konstantin Zyryanov 33

- -

EC 18.06.08

Greece 1 Spain 2

In Salzburg

Scorers:

Greece: Angelos Haristeas 42

Spain: Ruben de la Red 61, Daniel Guiza 88

- -

FR 20.08.08

Slovakia 0 Greece 2

In Bratislava

Scorer: Theofanis Gekas 61, 82

WCQ 06.09.08

Luxembourg 0 Greece 3

In Luxembourg

Scorers: Vassilis Torosidis 36, Theofanis Gekas 45+1, Angelos Haristeas 76pen

- -

WCQ 10.09.08

Latvia 0 Greece 2

In Riga

Scorer: Theofanis Gekas 10, 49

- -

WCQ 11.10.08

Greece 3 Moldova 0

In Piraeus

Scorers: Angelos Haristeas 32, 51, Konstantinos Katsouranis

40

- -

WCQ 15.10.08

Greece 1 Switzer