Greece's route to the World Cup finals
By app
May 18 (Reuters) - Greece's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
European Group Two
P W D L F A Pts
1.Switzerland* 10 6 3 1 18 8 21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2.GREECE** 10 6 2 2 20 10 20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3. Latvia 10 5 2 3 18 15 17
4. Israel 10 4 4 2 20 10 16
5. Luxembourg 10 1 2 7 4 25 5
6. Moldova 10 0 3 7 6 18 3
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
**Qualified for the play-off matches (Nov. 14/18 2009)
- - - -
PLAYOFF RESULTS
14.11.09
Greece 0 Ukraine 0
In Athens
- -
18.11.09
Ukraine 0 Greece 1
In Donetsk
Scorer: Dimitris Salpingidis 31
- - - -
QUALIFYING RESULTS
06.09.08
Luxembourg 0 Greece 3
In Luxembourg
Scorers: Vassilis Torosidis 36, Theofanis Gekas 45+1, Angelos Haristeas 76pen
- -
10.09.08
Latvia 0 Greece 2
In Riga
Scorer: Theofanis Gekas 10, 49
- -
11.10.08
Greece 3 Moldova 0
In Piraeus
Scorers: Angelos Haristeas 32, 51, Konstantinos Katsouranis
40
- -
15.10.08
Greece 1 Switzerland 2
In Piraeus
Scorers:
Greece: Angelos Haristeas 68
Switzerland: Alexander Frei 41pen Blaise Nkufo 77
- -
28.03.09
Israel 1 Greece 1
In Ramat Gan
Scorers:
Israel: Omer Golan 55
Greece: Theofanis Gekas 41
- -
01.04.09
Greece 2 Israel 1
