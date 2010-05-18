Trending

Greece's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 18 (Reuters) - Greece's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

European Group Two

P W D L F A Pts

1.Switzerland* 10 6 3 1 18 8 21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

2.GREECE** 10 6 2 2 20 10 20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3. Latvia 10 5 2 3 18 15 17

4. Israel 10 4 4 2 20 10 16

5. Luxembourg 10 1 2 7 4 25 5

6. Moldova 10 0 3 7 6 18 3

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

**Qualified for the play-off matches (Nov. 14/18 2009)

- - - -

PLAYOFF RESULTS

14.11.09

Greece 0 Ukraine 0

In Athens

- -

18.11.09

Ukraine 0 Greece 1

In Donetsk

Scorer: Dimitris Salpingidis 31

- - - -

QUALIFYING RESULTS

06.09.08

Luxembourg 0 Greece 3

In Luxembourg

Scorers: Vassilis Torosidis 36, Theofanis Gekas 45+1, Angelos Haristeas 76pen

- -

10.09.08

Latvia 0 Greece 2

In Riga

Scorer: Theofanis Gekas 10, 49

- -

11.10.08

Greece 3 Moldova 0

In Piraeus

Scorers: Angelos Haristeas 32, 51, Konstantinos Katsouranis

40

- -

15.10.08

Greece 1 Switzerland 2

In Piraeus

Scorers:

Greece: Angelos Haristeas 68

Switzerland: Alexander Frei 41pen Blaise Nkufo 77

- -

28.03.09

Israel 1 Greece 1

In Ramat Gan

Scorers:

Israel: Omer Golan 55

Greece: Theofanis Gekas 41

- -

01.04.09

Greece 2 Israel 1