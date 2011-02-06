Green and Cole added to England squad
By app
LONDON - England have called up West Ham United goalkeeper Robert Green and team-mate Carlton Cole for Wednesday's friendly against Denmark after four players withdrew on Sunday.
Captain Steven Gerrard, striker Peter Crouch and keeper Ben Foster picked up injuries over the weekend while forward Gabriel Agbonlahor withdrew for personal reasons, the English Football Association (FA) said on their website.
England will face Denmark in Copenhagen.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.