Green replaces groom-to-be Stockdale

"The Fulham 'keeper has a personal commitment in the build-up to England's Euro 2012 qualifier with Switzerland at Wembley on Saturday 4 June," the FA said on its website as it announced Green was replacing Stockdale.

The 31-year-old Green, who has just suffered relegation from the Premier League with his club West Ham United, had indicated he would not be available due to family commitments.

However, British media reported that Green became a father last week and after discussions with his family decided to make himself available to face the Swiss.

He has not played for his country since an error in a World Cup group game against the United States in South Africa last year.

Green joins first-choice keeper Joe Hart and Scott Carson in the squad after replacing 25-year-old Fulham reserve Stockdale.

After four matches, England lead the Group G standings with 10 points on goal difference from Montenegro, followed by Switzerland (4), Bulgaria (4) and Wales (0).