Grosskreutz dreaming of Arsenal move

The 23-year-old has impressed in recent seasons, helping Dortmund lift the Bundesliga last term, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in the process.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is believed to be interested in the German international, particularly when there is an element of doubt surrounding the future of in-form forward Robin van Persie, who has yet to tie down a new deal with the club.

And Grosskreutz could potentially be lined up as a successor to the Dutchman - or at the very least a strike partner - after declaring his admiration for Arsenal.

"If I do ever leave Dortmund, I would like to go to the Premier League in England, and my favourite club there is Arsenal," he said as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, Grosskreutz did recently sign a new four-year contract extension at Dortmund, which runs until 2014.



