Group B team news

ARGENTINA

Striker Martin Palermo scored the second goal for Boca Juniors in their 2-0 win over San Lorenzo to remind Diego Maradona that he had assured him an 80 percent chance of a place in his World Cup squad.

The goal took Palermo's record for Boca to 221 goals. He is joint top scorer in the Clausura with nine.

Maradona has to decide whether to include Palermo in his squad of 23 when forwards Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Carlos Tevez, Diego Milito and Lisandro Lopez are all prolific for their clubs in Europe.

GREECE

Coach Otto Rehhagel has yet to finalise his squad for the World Cup telling reporters in Germany he would wait until the last day to announce his choice.

He has until May 11 to announce a preliminary Greece squad before cutting it down to 23 players by June 2.

"I have not yet decided on the players who will travel to the World Cup. I will wait until the final moment," the German said.

He did however indicate that former Eintracht Frankfurt captain Yannis Amanatidis' chances of making it to South Africa were slim after a seven-month injury break.

SOUTH KOREA

National coach Huh Jung-moo will be alarmed that two of his key midfielders, Park Ji-sung and Ki Sung-yong, were left out of the matchday squads in Britain at the weekend.

South Korean skipper Park sat out Manchester United's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur while Ki was dropped from Glasgow Celtic's squad for their 2-0 victory over Dundee United in Scotland.

Bolton midfielder Lee Chung-yong started the game on the bench on Saturday but came on for the last 20 minutes of their 2-2 draw with Portsmouth.

NIGERIA

A planned get-together of Nigeria's preliminary squad in London this week has been cancelled after clubs refused to allow players to travel, the Nigerian Football Federation said on Monday.

Coach Lars Lagerback had wanted to meet a total of 44 players over two days on Tu