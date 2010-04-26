Group C team news

NEWS:Group A team news

UNITED STATES

United States striker Charlie Davies has yet to play since suffering multiple injuries in a serious car crash in October but despite his French club Sochaux saying he will not be ready before the end of this season both player and U.S coach Bob Bradley are keeping the door open.

"We are all very proud of the determination and the attitude that Charlie has displayed throughout his rehabilitation process," Bradley said this week.

"It has always been understood that the timing of his return to playing would be difficult to predict. We are continuing to keep track of his progress as we look to make the final decisions on the training camp roster for next month."

With few solid striking options available at the moment Bradley may well be tempted to take a look at in-form LA Galaxy striker Edson Buddle who has struck seven goals in four games so far this season.

ENGLAND

England coach Fabio Capello received a boost as left-back Ashley Cole returned to action in Chelsea's emphatic 7-0 victory over Stoke City on Sunday.

Cole missed two months of the campaign after fracturing his left ankle against Everton in February.

"After over two months out he did a fantastic performance because he played with consistency for 90 minutes without problem," Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti told the club website.

"It is important for us to have him in this moment of the season."

ALGERIA

Algeria's first-choice goalkeeper Lounes Gaouaoui is expected to be back from injury in time for the World Cup, reports said on Monday.

Gaouaoui underwent tests after straining a thigh muscle in an Algerian Cup match for ASO Chlef last Wednesday, aggravating an injury that kept him out of the Nations Cup in Angola at the start of the year.

Gaouaoui told El Watan newspaper he expected to return in time for Algeria's pre-World Cup preparations in the Swiss Alps.

SLOVENIA